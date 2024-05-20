Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will meet with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Athens on Monday at noon. Following the talks between the delegations, the two ministers will address the press at 1.15 p.m.

The meeting is expected to focus on the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries. Diplomatic sources indicate that it will involve preparations for the first high-level Greece-Egypt cooperation council.

Additionally, migration issues, economic and energy cooperation, and Egypt’s relations with the European Union will be discussed.

The meeting will also concentrate on regional developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, the critical situation in Gaza, and its broader regional consequences.

The meeting takes place amid reports on Monday that President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran and the country’s foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in the mountainous northwest of Iran.