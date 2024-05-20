FOREIGN POLICY

Greek FM expresses condolences following death of Iran’s Raisi

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on Monday expressed his condolences “to the government and the people of Iran” for the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. The two officials were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, according to officials and state media.

Commenting on the aftermath, Gerapetritis said, “It is evident that there will be some turmoil during the transition period. Within 50 days, citizens will have to be called to vote for the new president.” 

“My sense is that there will not be any serious unrest,” he added, noting that “Iran has a very closed and rigid system.”

