FOREIGN POLICY

Greek, Egyptian FMs affirm strategic relationship

Greek, Egyptian FMs affirm strategic relationship

Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis, after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Athens on Monday, stated that the two countries have “a strategic relationship that shall not be determined by external factors.”

“Greece’s relations with Egypt stem from a deep historical and cultural connection, and today we find ourselves at the peak of a true bilateral diplomatic relationship,” Gerapetritis highlighted during the press conference that followed the meeting.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and enhancing regional security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They discussed accelerating the “GREGY” electrical interconnection project, which will allow Egypt to export renewable energy to Europe through Greece. Shoukry invited Greece to participate in the upcoming joint investment conference between Egypt and the EU to boost economic cooperation.

Furthermore, they addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive solution that guarantees Palestinian rights. Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s rejection of Israel’s control of the Rafah crossing and any attempts to displace Palestinians.

Egypt Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt
FOREIGN POLICY

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt

Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in Athens
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek and Egyptian foreign ministers to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues in Athens

Egypt’s Shoukry to visit Turkey to discuss Middle East tensions, source says
FOREIGN POLICY

Egypt’s Shoukry to visit Turkey to discuss Middle East tensions, source says

Greek FM expresses condolences following death of Iran’s Raisi
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek FM expresses condolences following death of Iran’s Raisi

Erdogan expresses condolences over ‘brother’ Raisi’s death
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan expresses condolences over ‘brother’ Raisi’s death

PM: North Macedonia should use constitutional name everywhere
FOREIGN POLICY

PM: North Macedonia should use constitutional name everywhere