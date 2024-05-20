Greek, Egyptian FMs affirm strategic relationship

Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis, after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Athens on Monday, stated that the two countries have “a strategic relationship that shall not be determined by external factors.”

“Greece’s relations with Egypt stem from a deep historical and cultural connection, and today we find ourselves at the peak of a true bilateral diplomatic relationship,” Gerapetritis highlighted during the press conference that followed the meeting.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and enhancing regional security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They discussed accelerating the “GREGY” electrical interconnection project, which will allow Egypt to export renewable energy to Europe through Greece. Shoukry invited Greece to participate in the upcoming joint investment conference between Egypt and the EU to boost economic cooperation.

Furthermore, they addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, emphasizing the need for a permanent ceasefire and a comprehensive solution that guarantees Palestinian rights. Shoukry reiterated Egypt’s rejection of Israel’s control of the Rafah crossing and any attempts to displace Palestinians.