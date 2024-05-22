FOREIGN POLICY

US receives North Macedonia commitment to EU path and NATO

US receives North Macedonia commitment to EU path and NATO
[Shutterstock]

The United States has received assurances from VMRO-DPNE, the nationalist party that won the recent election in North Macedonia, affirming its commitment to the country’s European trajectory, according to the US envoy to the Western Balkans.

In an online interview hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, Gabriel Escobar said that both Washington and Brussels have clearly communicated to North Macedonia’s new leaders their expectation for the Balkan country to stay committed to its EU path and NATO obligations.

“And believe me, [North Macedonia] is a committed member of NATO. And we have received assurances at all levels of the leadership of the party, the main party that won the elections, that they will remain committed to the European path,” he said.

US North Macedonia EU NATO Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Swedish minister in Athens for meeting on ‘safer’ Europe
FOREIGN POLICY

Swedish minister in Athens for meeting on ‘safer’ Europe

Von der Leyen rebukes use of ‘Macedonia’ by country’s new President
FOREIGN POLICY

Von der Leyen rebukes use of ‘Macedonia’ by country’s new President

Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund

Greek PM rules out ‘full-package solution’ with Turkey
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek PM rules out ‘full-package solution’ with Turkey

Greek PM warns ‘isolated’ Skopje over compliance with name deal
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek PM warns ‘isolated’ Skopje over compliance with name deal

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit
ENERGY

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit