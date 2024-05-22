US receives North Macedonia commitment to EU path and NATO

The United States has received assurances from VMRO-DPNE, the nationalist party that won the recent election in North Macedonia, affirming its commitment to the country’s European trajectory, according to the US envoy to the Western Balkans.

In an online interview hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, Gabriel Escobar said that both Washington and Brussels have clearly communicated to North Macedonia’s new leaders their expectation for the Balkan country to stay committed to its EU path and NATO obligations.

“And believe me, [North Macedonia] is a committed member of NATO. And we have received assurances at all levels of the leadership of the party, the main party that won the elections, that they will remain committed to the European path,” he said.