FOREIGN POLICY

North Macedonia election winner insists on calling country ‘Macedonia’

Hristijan Mickoski, leader of the opposition center-right VMRO-DPMNE, celebrates after a news conference in Skopje, on Wednesday. [AP]

The prime minister-elect of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, referred anew to his country as “Macedonia” in a social media post on Wednesday. 

“I thank Mr Pamer for Austria’s support for ‘Macedonia’ on its road to European integration. The excellent economic relationship between Austria and ‘Macedonia’ will be further promoted and encouraged,” Mickoski wrote, in a fresh violation of the 2018 Prespa name deal with Greece and his own country’s constitution, whereby the Balkan country is named North Macedonia.

Mickoski recently said that he will use the term “Macedonia” when referring to his country and challenged Greece to appeal to the International Court of Justice if it believes that the Prespa Agreement is being violated.

The newly elected president of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, also used the term “Macedonia” during her inauguration, causing a diplomatic spat between Athens and Skopje.

North Macedonia Diplomacy

