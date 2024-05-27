Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis on Monday called for an end to hostilities in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while supporting the idea of a two-state solution for a lasting peace in the region.

“We need to have [an] immediate halt of all hostilities, we need to have the hostages released, we need to work on further humanitarian corridors and we need to work also on the two-state solution, which is, I think, a common place for us,” Gerapetritis said in doorstop comments ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

He added that he intends to propose a joint task force consisting of both Arab state and EU foreign ministers to ensure “effective negotiations for immediate peace,” noting that “tomorrow might be very late” given the current circumstances.