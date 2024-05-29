Borrell: Mitsotakis, Tusk initiative makes sense

The European Union’s diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the joint Greek-Polish proposal for a joint air defense shield makes sense but expressed concerns on how it will work and how it will be financed.

Last week the Polish and Greek prime ministers, Donald Tusk and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, submitted a letter to the European Commission, urging the creation of a Europe-wide air defense system.

In response to a question by Kathimerini on the issue, after the end of a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, the high representative of the Union for foreign affairs and security policy said it stands to reason given that “we have a single internal market, why not have a common air defense system to defend our common space, to have a common capability?”

He clarified, however, that such a decision is primarily a matter for defense ministers and cannot be financed from the European budget. It is up to the defense ministers to decide, he said, noting that it is not a question of funding, and that it has, to some extent, a level of technical complications.