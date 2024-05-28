FOREIGN POLICY

PM Mitsotakis meets with Chicago Council of Global Affairs delegation

PM Mitsotakis meets with Chicago Council of Global Affairs delegation
[Endy Zemenides / Χ]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met in Maximos Mansion on Tuesday with a delegation of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs, headed by President Ivo Daalder and Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director Endy Zemenides.

According to the Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director, Endy Zemenides, the prime minister “delivered an amazing breakdown of the Greek economic miracle and how Greece became a pillar of stability in a turbulent region.” 

On Monday, the delegation met with the Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who briefed them on the Greece-US strategic relationship. 

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pompeo ‘prays’ Turkey will rethink conversion of Chora church into mosque
FOREIGN POLICY

Pompeo ‘prays’ Turkey will rethink conversion of Chora church into mosque

Greek-operated vessel hit by missiles off Yemen’s coast, say shipping sources
FOREIGN POLICY

Greek-operated vessel hit by missiles off Yemen’s coast, say shipping sources

North Macedonia president sees no violation of name deal
FOREIGN POLICY

North Macedonia president sees no violation of name deal

Turkish ambassador to Athens hails ‘positive momentum’ of ties during joint concert
FOREIGN POLICY

Turkish ambassador to Athens hails ‘positive momentum’ of ties during joint concert

Blue Homeland doctrine planted in Turkish schools
FOREIGN POLICY

Blue Homeland doctrine planted in Turkish schools

PM on North Macedonia: ‘Getting closer to Europe means respecting the European acquis’
FOREIGN POLICY

PM on North Macedonia: ‘Getting closer to Europe means respecting the European acquis’