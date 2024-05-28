PM Mitsotakis meets with Chicago Council of Global Affairs delegation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met in Maximos Mansion on Tuesday with a delegation of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs, headed by President Ivo Daalder and Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director Endy Zemenides.

According to the Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director, Endy Zemenides, the prime minister “delivered an amazing breakdown of the Greek economic miracle and how Greece became a pillar of stability in a turbulent region.”

On Monday, the delegation met with the Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, who briefed them on the Greece-US strategic relationship.