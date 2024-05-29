FOREIGN POLICY

Greece and Qatar sign agreements during Al Thani’s visit to Athens

[InTimeNews]

Greece and Qatar signed two bilateral agreements on Wednesday, during the meeting of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

Specifically, an agreement on military cooperation was signed between the Greek and the Qatari ministries of defense, while the two countries’ foreign ministries also signed a cooperation memorandum. 

This was Al Thani’s first visit to Greece, signifying the improved relations of the two countries. The Emir was accompanied by a large delegation of officials. 

In their opening statements, Al Thani highlighted the opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss regional issues, while Mitsotakis called for increased cooperation in the economic field. 

Diplomacy

