Concern Ankara is hurting Athens Declaration

Analysts in Greece have noted while the calm in the Aegean has been maintained, Ankara’s recent moves could undermine the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighborliness agreed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in December.

The Athens Declaration stipulates that the two parties are committed to refrain from any statement, initiative or action that could undermine it. However, Turkey has recently converted the Chora Monastery in Istanbul into a mosque, challenged Athens’ right to demarcate marine parks and introduced the “Blue Homeland” theory that expresses its claims in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean into school textbooks.