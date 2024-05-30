ENERGY

Turkey to continue oil drills in ‘Blue Homeland,’ Turkish Energy Minister says

Turkey to continue oil drills in ‘Blue Homeland,’ Turkish Energy Minister says

Turkey will not neglect its energy interests in the eastern Mediterranean and Libya, despite prioritizing the natural gas Sakarya field in the Black Sea, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

Bayraktar noted that Turkish Petroleum has drilled for oil in the sea surrounding the island of Cyprus, adding that “Unfortunately we have not made any discoveries of significant monetary value.”

“However, that does not mean that we have given up on the eastern Mediterranean. We will continue to persist in our search within the ‘Blue Homeland’.”

The purported “Blue Homeland” region includes parts of the sea surrounding Cyprus and the eastern Aegean islands, in contravention of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne.

Turkish officials use the term a shorthand expression for Turkey’s maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit
ENERGY

Turkey, China discuss mining, nuclear, renewable energy during minister’s visit

Tripoli protests prospecting south of Crete
ENERGY

Tripoli protests prospecting south of Crete

Turkey says it aims to drill for oil off Somali coast next year
ENERGY

Turkey says it aims to drill for oil off Somali coast next year

Greece extends naval advisory to deter Russian oil ship-to-ship transfers
ENERGY

Greece extends naval advisory to deter Russian oil ship-to-ship transfers

Steps to block oil transfers off Greek coast
FOREIGN POLICY

Steps to block oil transfers off Greek coast

Athens has upgraded its geostrategic position in energy
BRANTLY WOMACK

Athens has upgraded its geostrategic position in energy