Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza

Palestinians walk past smoke rising from a fire at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Mon. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

The Foreign Ministry has condemned recent attacks against civilians in Gaza and has called for a thorough investigation into the incidents.

“Greece condemns the recent attacks against civilians, including children, in Rafah,” the ministry said in a post on X.

“We call for a thorough investigation which will shed light into the exact circumstances of this attack.”

The post continued: “Greece reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire, respect of humanitarian and international law by all parties, urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and release of all hostages held by Hamas.”

Late on Sunday, an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in Rafah, officials said, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel’s assault.

