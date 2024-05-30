FOREIGN POLICY

Kasselakis: Other EU states should recognize Palestine

Kasselakis: Other EU states should recognize Palestine
SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis meets with Hani al-Hayek, the Palestinian Authority’s heritage and tourism minister, on Sunday. [SYRIZA]

Other European Union countries should follow Spain, Ireland and Norway’s example in recognizing Palestinian statehood, main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis has said.

In an interview on state broadcaster ERT, Kasselakis, who recently returned from a two-day trip to Jerusalem and the West Bank, said the EU needed “to stand up and send a clear message” to Israel.

“The Netanyahu government, after years of provoking not only the Palestinian people but the Western world with its settlements in the West Bank, now has not only proceeded with a brutal massacre in Gaza but is also trampling on agreements in the West Bank,” he said.

He questioned how the complete destruction of “75% of Gaza” can combat terrorism, describing Israel’s operations in the strip as “ethnic cleansing , if not genocide.”

Questioned why he did not meet with Israeli officials during his Jerusalem visit, Kasselakis said he “could currently not meet a government that knowingly causes tens of thousands of civilian deaths.”

“I think it is time for Europe to stand up to history, to say yes to its ideals and to humanity and not to interests … This is the right side of history and Greece must be on the right side of history, as it was under Andreas Papandreou with the relations cultivated with [Palestine Liberation Organization leader] Yasser Arafat.”

Politics Israel Palestine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM: Recognition of Palestinian statehood exploited by Hamas
FOREIGN POLICY

PM: Recognition of Palestinian statehood exploited by Hamas

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza
FOREIGN POLICY

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza

Aid for Gaza still leaving Cyprus by sea while landing pier fixed, Cypriot official says
FOREIGN POLICY

Aid for Gaza still leaving Cyprus by sea while landing pier fixed, Cypriot official says

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution
FOREIGN POLICY

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution

Olmert: ‘Gaza is Palestinian, and it has to be governed by the Palestinians’
FOREIGN POLICY

Olmert: ‘Gaza is Palestinian, and it has to be governed by the Palestinians’

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?
EXPLAINER

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?