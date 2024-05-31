Mitsotakis says Greece will exhaust all possibilities for discussion with Turkey on Aegean EEZ delimitation

A day after Turkey’s energy minister announced that Turkey will continue its research drilling in areas of its “own continental shelf” as part of the so-called Blue Homeland doctrine, which asserts Ankara’s claims in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis affirmed that Greece “will exhaust all possibilities for discussion on the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Aegean.”

Speaking to Antenna TV on Friday morning, Mitsotakis also addressed Turkey’s reported decision to incorporate the Blue Homeland theory and map into the country’s new educational curriculum. “We expect to see how this unacceptable doctrine will be reflected in school textbooks,” he said.

The conservative premier furthermore reiterated Greek plans to proceed with the creation of a marine park in the Aegean Sea, despite Turkey’s objections.

“We do not need anyone’s permission for what we do within our zone of national sovereignty,” he said.