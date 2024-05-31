FOREIGN POLICY

Greek minister denies CBS report on migrant resettlement plans

Dimitris Kairidis, the Greek minister for migration, has denied a CBS News report claiming that Washington is planning to refer some migrants in Latin America for resettlement in Greece in an effort to curb illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border.

“The CBS report is inaccurate. There is neither an agreement nor a request from the US for the resettlement of legal immigrants in Greece,” Kairidis said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

“Greece’s migration policy is clear and effective, despite international challenges: border protection and combating illegal trafficking, along with bilateral labor mobility agreements with friendly countries to fill labor market gaps and attract talent to position the country as an international research and technology hub,” he continued.

“Our policy is yielding results, as evidenced by the low occupancy rate of the national reception and identification system, particularly in the structures on the islands of the eastern Aegean, and the success of the visa facilitation program for legal Turkish visitors there, a result of our increased credibility within the European Union,” Kairidis added.

Citing anonymous sources, CBS News reported on Thursday that the initiative would involve Greece and Italy welcoming migrants processed at immigration offices set up by the Biden administration last year in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Guatemala to screen migrants who hope to reach the US.

One of the sources told the broadcaster that the two EU countries would likely accept roughly 500 or fewer migrants each.

CBS News added that representatives for the Greek government did not respond to requests for comment.

Migration

