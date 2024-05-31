Turkey determined to protect rights across Blue Homeland, says defense minister

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler has reiterated Turkey’s resolve to protect its rights within the so-called Blue Homeland region.

“As we persist in combating terrorism, we safeguard our borders. And without any compromise, we defend our rights and interests in the Blue Homeland,” he said.

The purported region – which is based on the expansionist doctrine of the same name – encompasses areas of the sea surrounding Cyprus and the eastern Aegean islands, in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. Turkish officials use the term as a concise descriptor for Ankara’s maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Guler added that Turkey “extends support to friendly and allied countries such as Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Libya, Somalia, Qatar and other regions,” contributing to “regional and global peace.”