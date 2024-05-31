FOREIGN POLICY

US ambassador refutes claims of migrant resettlement plan in Greece

File photo.

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis has rebutted a CBS News report alleging that Washington is considering referring migrants in Latin America for resettlement in Greece in a bid to discourage people in the region from traveling to the US-Mexico border.

“There is no such deal,” Tsunis told Kathimerini about the news report.

CBS News, citing anonymous sources, reported the plan would have Greece and Italy receive migrants processed at immigration offices established by the Biden administration last year in Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Guatemala. These offices were set up to vet migrants aiming to reach the US.

One of the sources told the broadcaster that the two EU countries would potentially accept approximately 500 or fewer migrants each. CBS News also mentioned that representatives from the Greek government had not responded to requests for comment.

Greek Migration Minister Dimitris Kairidis also denied the report earlier on Friday. “There is neither an agreement nor a request from the US for the resettlement of legal immigrants in Greece,” he said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

