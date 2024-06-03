Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

Greece has expressed its support for a framework deal advanced by US President Joe Biden to end the fighting in Gaza.

“Greece fully supports Biden’s roadmap for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, unhindered humanitarian access, withdrawal of IDF, and Gaza reconstruction,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X social media platform on Monday. “The humanitarian tragedy must stop now. The international community’s efforts should focus on the prospect of an enduring peace in the Middle East,” it added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is visiting New York to promote Greece’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. He will participate in supporting events and conduct a final round of meetings before the formal balloting on June 6.