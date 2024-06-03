FOREIGN POLICY

Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

Greece has expressed its support for a framework deal advanced by US President Joe Biden to end the fighting in Gaza.

“Greece fully supports Biden’s roadmap for a ceasefire, release of all hostages, unhindered humanitarian access, withdrawal of IDF, and Gaza reconstruction,” the Foreign Ministry said in a post on X social media platform on Monday. “The humanitarian tragedy must stop now. The international community’s efforts should focus on the prospect of an enduring peace in the Middle East,” it added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is visiting New York to promote Greece’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term. He will participate in supporting events and conduct a final round of meetings before the formal balloting on June 6.

Israel Palestine Diplomacy War

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza
FOREIGN POLICY

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution
FOREIGN POLICY

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?
EXPLAINER

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt
FOREIGN POLICY

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt

Erdogan: Issues of sovereignty do not harm dialogue
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan: Issues of sovereignty do not harm dialogue

Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Turkey, discusses efforts for regional peace
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan meets Hamas leader in Turkey, discusses efforts for regional peace