Turkey moves towards reopening Halki seminary, report says

Turkey is finally taking steps to reopen the Halki Greek Orthodox seminary, a long-standing point of contention between the two Aegean neighbors since it was closed by the Turkish state in 1971, according to a report in Karar daily on Monday.

The front-page report, titled “Surprise at the Theological School,” suggests that reopening the seminary is being considered as part of the second wave of reforms prepared by the Turkish government following the March 31 local elections.

According to the report, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, along with a delegation, visited the site on May 29 for a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarchate officials and the Greek Orthodox community. Tekin is said to be reviewing the political and legal steps taken thus far.

The issue was reportedly discussed during a meeting in Ankara between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month. In an interview with Kathimerini a day before the meeting, Erdogan stated that “efforts persist” to reopen the school.