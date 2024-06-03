FOREIGN POLICY

Greek Navy to switch frigates in Red Sea

Greek Navy to switch frigates in Red Sea
The Psara [Hellenic Navy]

After a three-month deployment to the Red Sea as part of the EU’s Aspides naval mission to protect commercial ships from attacks by Houthi forces in Yemen, the Greek frigate Hydra is expected to pass through the Suez Canal on Monday.

During its mission, the frigate downed a drone and forced three other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to change course under fire.

Military sources told Kathimerini that the lessons learned during the deployment will prove valuable in naval training.

The Hydra is expected to remain for approximately 24 hours on the Egyptian coast, most likely Port Said, for refueling, before departing for Salamina naval base, where it is expected to dock on Wednesday.

Crew will then begin transferring communication equipment from the Hydra to another frigate, the Psara, which will set sail for the Red Sea immediately after the European elections in its place.

As Kathimerini has already reported, the Psara is equipped with a new, even more powerful anti-drone system than the one on the Hydra.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the shipyards in Lorient, in Brittany, where three Belharra-class frigates are being built for the Greek Navy, on Thursday.

Mitsotakis will visit France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mitsotakis, who will be accompanied by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and National Security Adviser Thanos Dokos, is expected to receive a tour of the Kimon frigate.

Defense Middle East France

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete
FOREIGN POLICY

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle anchors in Crete

Dendias: Greece will lend air defense system to France if written request is made
FOREIGN POLICY

Dendias: Greece will lend air defense system to France if written request is made

French ask to borrow air defense system
FOREIGN POLICY

French ask to borrow air defense system

Guler hails ‘positive period’ in Greek-Turkish relations
FOREIGN POLICY

Guler hails ‘positive period’ in Greek-Turkish relations

Turkey determined to protect rights across Blue Homeland, says defense minister
FOREIGN POLICY

Turkey determined to protect rights across Blue Homeland, says defense minister

Remains of eight Greek soldiers to be repatriated from Cyprus
FOREIGN POLICY

Remains of eight Greek soldiers to be repatriated from Cyprus