‘I would like to see Halki seminary open,’ Turkish education minister says

Turkish Education Minister, Yusuf Tekin stated on Monday that he would like to see Halki Greek Orthodox seminary open.

However Tekin clarified that the final decision will be taken by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

“The decisions made in this aspect of foreign policy will be decisions taken by them and we will implement them,” he said. “Personally, I would like to see the Halki Theological School open,” he added.

According to Tekin, Erdogan asked the education ministry to conduct research on the process of reopening the school.

“I would like to present my proposals by commenting on this: ultimately it is not me, the education minister, who will decide whether it will open or not, but the foreign minister, our president, and the relevant committees who will make that decision and we are obligated to implement it,” Tekin said.

Tekin’s comments come after a report οn the matter by Karar daily newspaper on Monday.