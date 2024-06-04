FOREIGN POLICY

US, Turkish officials hail improved Athens-Ankara relations

[Reuters]

Improved relations between Greece and Turkey was one of the topics discussed between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the head of foreign policy and security adviser to the Turkish president, Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Sullivan and Kilic hailed the improvement in relations between Türkiye and Greece, according to a White House statement, and discussed the latest developments in the Middle East war by phone, with Sullivan stressing the urgent need for Hamas to accept Israel’s proposal to immediate ceasefire as part of the hostage deal.

They also discussed bilateral issues such as counterterrorism, defense cooperation and sanctions compliance, according to the White House. [AMNA]

