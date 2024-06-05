Fidan flirts with BRICS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday his country is interested in joining the BRICS group that includes China and several emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, Iran and India.

“Certainly, we would like to become a member of BRICS. So we’ll see how it goes this year,” Fidan said during a visit to Beijing, where he met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

“We cannot ignore the fact that BRICS, as an important cooperation platform, offers some other countries a good alternative,” he said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed Ankara’s desire to become a member of BRICS, adding that the subject would be on the agenda of the organization’s next summit.