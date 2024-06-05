Mickoski says future government ‘will respect Prespa agreement’ but he will use old name

VMRO-DPMNE leader and prime minister-elect of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, said he will respect the Prespa agreement, but he will continue to use the name Macedonia in his public remarks, during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Whatever the Prespa Agreement entails, including the constitutional name, the future government of VMRO-DPMNE will respect,“ said Mickoski, adding that in the latest bill his government introduced the country is referred to by its constitutional name.

However, Mickoski stated that in his statements he will continue referring to his country as “Macedonia.”

“But it is my human right, guaranteed by numerous conventions, that I have the right to free speech and expression. I’m not mad at politicians who don’t say the full name of their country, but only use a part of that name. My homeland, in all my statements, is and will remain Macedonia,” he said.

Mickoski also said that he does not plan to behave “like a Taliban” and called the neighboring countries to do the same.

“The hysteria that is created in Greece and is transferred here, is due to their own pre-election campaign,” said Mickoski, adding that he will receive the mandate to form a government from the president of North Macedonia, on Thursday.