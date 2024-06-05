Turkish defense minister calls for two-state solution in Cyprus

Turkish Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, has called for a two-state solution on the Cyprus issue, accusing the Greek Cypriot side of intransigence.

Speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the invasion of Cyprus on Wednesday, Guler reiterated that Turkey’s priority is to resolve the Cyprus issue as soon as possible in a way that guarantees the interests and security of the Turkish Cypriots.

“The reality is that there are two distinct people and two distinct governments on the island. We ought to build upon this reality when setting goals for resolving the Cyprus issue,” he stated.

Guler claimed that the stubborn stance of the Greek Cypriot side “has not allowed for negotiation efforts to succeed,” adding, “Those who dream of maintaining the status quo are the only source of stagnation.”

“Unless the Greek Cypriot side, which considers itself the only rightful owner of the island and the Turkish Cypriot people as a minority, changes its stance, all negotiation efforts will fail,” he added.

Guler concluded by affirming that Turkey sees a two-state solution as the only viable resolution to the conflict that has lasted more than half a century.