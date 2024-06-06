Ambrey says Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Houthis in Red Sea

British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday a Greek-owned bulk carrier was allegedly targeted by Yemen’s Houthis while travelling northbound in the Red Sea.

The ship’s transmissions stopped 118 nautical miles east of Massawa, Eritrea when it was underway from Mormugao, India, with its destination as Suez, Egypt, the firm said in a statement that did not name the ship.

“The alleged ‘targeting’ of the vessel was aligned to the stated Houthi intent,” Ambrey said. “The Houthi language did not indicate they were claiming to have damaged the vessel. At the time of writing, the event had not been verified.”

Yemen’s Houthis conducted military operations targeting three vessels in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday.

Houthi militants targeted two vessels in the Red Sea, Roza and Vantage Dream, with a number of missiles and drones, Saree said in a televised speech.

The third ship, the US vessel Maersk Seletar, was targeted in the Arabian Sea with a number of drones, Saree added.

