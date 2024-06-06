Mitsotakis inspects Greek frigates in French shipyard

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has visited the shipyards of the Navale Group in the French city of Lorient, where three Belharra-class frigates are being built for the Greek Navy.

At the shipyards, Mitsotakis received a tour of the Kimon, one of the frigates, which is expected to be delivered to the navy by June 2025.

He also inspected the Nearchos and Formion frigates, which the navy is expected to receive in late 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Mitsotakis described the building of the frigates as “the most significant upgrade of our navy in recent decades [and] a very important addition to our country’s deterrent capability.”

“When the frigates are delivered, they will be the most modern ships in the Mediterranean, worthy successors of all the historical ships of the navy, on which the Greek flag always flies high and proud.”

The premier then traveled to Normandy to take part in the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the landing of the Allied forces in Normandy in 1944.

In addition to some 200 D-Day veterans, leaders from all over the West are expected to attend the event, including Britain’s King Charles III, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.