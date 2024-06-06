Greek and Turkish top brass to meet in Albania

Top brass from Greece and Turkey will hold a meeting on Friday in Albania as part of confidence-building measures between the two countries, Turkey’s Defense Ministry has announced.

The chiefs of the general staffs of the two countries will meet on the sidelines of the 17th Meeting of the Chiefs of the General Staffs of the Balkan Countries.

At a weekly press briefing, a Turkish Defense Ministry spokesman also announced that a delegation from the Turkish National Defense University will visit the Hellenic National Defense College from Friday to Sunday.