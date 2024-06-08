FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Skopje academic slams violation of Prespa deal

A prominent professor of international law at the University of Skopje Law School has slammed the new president of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, and the leadership of the future ruling party VMRO-DPMNE over their “clear violation” of the Prespa Agreement with Greece, signed in 2018.

North Macedonia’s new leadership has insisted on calling the country “Macedonia” without a geographic designation as it outlined in the agreement. “The state authorities are obliged by the constitution to call the country North Macedonia,” noted Elena Mihajlova-Stratilati in an interview on the Skopje website Respublica.

She pointed out that if the verbal “war” between Athens and Skopje continues, the international position of North Macedonia will worsen, while stressing that the reactions of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are justified.

North Macedonia

