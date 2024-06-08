Foreign Ministry expresses concern over Israel-Lebanon tensions

The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed concern about increasing tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border in a post on Platform X, emphasizing that the region cannot afford another war.

The statement posted on Saturday read: “Greece is profoundly worried by the growing tensions at the border between Israel and Lebanon. We urge all parties to the conflict to focus on de-escalation and work towards bringing an end to the hostilities in accordance with the UNSC resolution 1701. Our region cannot afford another war.”

