FM Gerapetritis backs Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza based on the US President’s plan, during his speech at the Gaza aid conference in Jordan on Tuesday.

After calling the situation in Gaza “dramatic,” Gerapetritis expressed Greece’s support for Joe Biden’s ceasefire plan.

“The Greek government fully adopts the US President’s plan for an immediate ceasefire and return of the hostages,” said Gerapetritis.

Moreover, the Greek Foreign minister stated that a Palestinian State should be established in accordance to the UN Security council decisions.

“A vision should be given to the Palestinian people,” he said.

He added that Greece, Denmark and Portugal have proposed to the European Union the creation of a group that will help strengthen the institutions of a new Palestinian State to ensure its peaceful coexistence with Israel.