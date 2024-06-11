FOREIGN AFFAIRS

FM Gerapetritis backs Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan

FM Gerapetritis backs Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza based on the US President’s plan, during his speech at the Gaza aid conference in Jordan on Tuesday. 

After calling the situation in Gaza “dramatic,” Gerapetritis expressed Greece’s support for Joe Biden’s ceasefire plan. 

“The Greek government fully adopts the US President’s plan for an immediate ceasefire and return of the hostages,” said Gerapetritis. 

Moreover, the Greek Foreign minister stated that a Palestinian State should be established in accordance to the UN Security council decisions. 

“A vision should be given to the Palestinian people,” he said.  

He added that Greece, Denmark and Portugal have proposed to the European Union the creation of a group that will help strengthen the institutions of a new Palestinian State to ensure its peaceful coexistence with Israel. 

Diplomacy Palestine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?
EXPLAINER

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt

Erdogan: Issues of sovereignty do not harm dialogue
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan: Issues of sovereignty do not harm dialogue