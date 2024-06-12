FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Military eyeing PrSM missiles

Official military sources have confirmed to Kathimerini that officers of the Army General Staff (GES) are preparing to visit the US to watch a demonstration of the HIMARS weapons system.

Despite the fact that the procurement of new or upgrading of existing systems is not on the list of immediate priorities of the National Defense Ministry, the visit indicates the strong interest of the military to modernize missile artillery and procure a new generation of Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM, tactical ballistic missiles) that will be used in the exercise.

GES is currently in the process of drafting a study outlining all possible options, with operational benefits, costs, and the acquisition and integration process. The study will incorporate lessons learned from the war in Ukraine regarding the use of long-range missile systems.

US Defense

