FM: Greece to undertake Mideast initiatives

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said from Jordan on Tuesday that Greece will undertake initiatives for “beneficial results in the Middle East.”

In statements after his participation in the International Emergency Humanitarian Response Conference for Gaza, Gerapetritis stressed that, “once again, Greece was invited to the international conference and presented its views.”

“Greece can and is talking to all the parties involved and it is important to be able to support the international effort for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East. It is a universal demand across Europe and the whole world to stop this nightmare,” he noted.

Gerapetritis said that, following his proposal to the EU Council of Foreign Affairs, a special group will be set up made up of foreign ministers from both the European Union and the Arab world, with the aim of helping to adopt the peace process.

At the same time, along with the foreign ministers of Portugal and Denmark, he proposed “the formation of a group which will help reform the institutions of the new Palestinian state, when it is created, for the strengthening of the institutions, peace in the region, and the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.”

Describing the situation in Gaza as “dramatic,” Gerapetritis emphasized that Greece fully backs US President Joe Biden’s plan for the region and the need for an immediate ceasefire, the release of the hostages and the reconstruction of Gaza.

“The Greek government fully accepts the plan of the US president regarding the immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages who are currently being held, as well as a comprehensive plan which will allow the return of the displaced Palestinians to their homes,” he said.