Ankara widens Greek-Turkish agenda

There are no agreed maritime borders at the mouth of the Evros River in northeastern Greece, according to a navigation notice (Navtex) issued by the Izmir Hydrographic Service Station in Turkey in response to a Greek Navtex reserving an area of the estuary, within Greek territorial waters, until June 22 for scientific research by the R/V Alkyon vessel.

The area reserved by the Greeks, according to the Turkish Navtex, “is close to and within the lateral maritime boundary between Greece and Turkey which has not yet been delimited.”

Ankara’s reaction in the midst of a period of “low tones” in the Aegean is problematic, as it concerns an area – the mouth of the Evros – where traditionally the Turks did not raise any doubts.

The Turkish Navtex is seen to serve as a vehicle for another assertive position of Ankara, even in a period of a long easing of tensions on the ground.

Analysts who interpret Turkey in a more traditional way say that this move could also be linked to the political turmoil that has been going on in Athens over the last few days – always very closely monitored by Ankara.

However, they also leave open the possibility that this is also an expression of dissatisfaction with a move by Athens, possibly the recent military exercises in the Evros regional unit.

In any case, Ankara is opening up another issue that until recently had not been raised by the Turkish authorities.

Last month, Turkey threatened to demarcate Turkish marine parks in order to counter Greek announcements on Natura sites in the Aegean. Turkish officials noted that four separate protected areas could be created, some of which are literally in the middle of the Aegean Sea.