FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US, Turkey sign deal for F-16 fighters, report says

US, Turkey sign deal for F-16 fighters, report says
A $23 million deal between Turkey and the United States for the purchase of F-16 fighter jets has been given the green light by Washington, the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Defense Ministry sources as saying on Thursday. 

“The contracts have been signed, and work on the details is ongoing through discussions between the respective delegations. Details will be shared with the public after decisions are made,” Anadolou quoted the unnamed ministry official as saying following a weekly press briefing held in Ankara by the ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk. 

The US State Department last week confirmed that Turkey had signed a letter of offer and acceptance for the purchase of 40 F-16 Block 70 jets.

“The sale is an investment in NATO interoperability and will support the national security interests of the United States, Turkey and the NATO Alliance,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

