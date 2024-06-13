Joint American-Greek military training takes place in Attica

The joint American-Greek military training exercise, which had been taking place since May 20 in the wider Attica area, concluded on Thursday, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) announced.

According to GEETHA, personnel and equipment from the Special Operations Air Task Unit (SOATU) of the Special Warfare Command participated in the joint training with their American colleagues from the 160 Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR).

The training “focused on the planning and conduct of aerial special operations,” GEETHA stated in its announcement, adding that it also “served preparatory purposes regarding the integration of the newly acquired UH-60 helicopters to SOATU.”