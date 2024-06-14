FOREIGN AFFAIRS BALKAN SUMMIT

Greek FM shows path to EU

File photo.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis stressed the importance of safeguarding the European path of all the countries of the Balkans and the wider region in a period of tough challenges.

Speaking at the Southeastern Europe Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit in Skopje, he said he came to the summit carrying a message of peace, solidarity and friendship of all the countries of Southeastern Europe.

“Of course, I also emphasized this during the conference. This progress should develop on the basis of specific conditions which are formal and concern respect for democracy, for the rule of law, the faithful observance of all international treaties and the unwavering agreement with everything that has existed in relation to the European Union, to international law as well as, of course, respect for the rights of minorities,” he said.

The path toward Europe should continue, he added, Greece “will be among those countries that will stand next to the countries with respect for democracy and respect for the rule of law and with the hope that Europe will become the wider family of all states.”

