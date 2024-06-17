FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Tsipras calls for North Macedonia to respect Prespa agreement

Tsipras calls for North Macedonia to respect Prespa agreement
File photo. [InTime News]

The safeguards in the Prespa Agreement are very strong, former SYRIZA leader and Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras insisted on Monday in a discussion with former PM of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, at an event organized by Tsipras’ newly established institute.

Tsipras described the risk of non-implementation of the agreement as “existential” for North Macedonia.

He stressed the necessity of “implementing and respecting the Constitution,” otherwise “there will be no European funds, no NATO membership, there may even be sanctions on individuals who do not respect the agreement.” Tsipras and Zaev co-signed the Prespa name agreement in 201

North Macedonia

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gerapetritis to Skopje: Refraining from unilateral actions, essential for EU integration 
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gerapetritis to Skopje: Refraining from unilateral actions, essential for EU integration 

Greek FM shows path to EU
BALKAN SUMMIT

Greek FM shows path to EU

Signatory PMs of Prespa Agreement call on Skopje to respect deal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Signatory PMs of Prespa Agreement call on Skopje to respect deal

Skopje academic slams violation of Prespa deal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Skopje academic slams violation of Prespa deal

Mickoski says future government ‘will respect Prespa agreement’ but he will use old name
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mickoski says future government ‘will respect Prespa agreement’ but he will use old name

North Macedonia president asserts right to use ‘Macedonia’ term
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

North Macedonia president asserts right to use ‘Macedonia’ term