Tsipras calls for North Macedonia to respect Prespa agreement

The safeguards in the Prespa Agreement are very strong, former SYRIZA leader and Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras insisted on Monday in a discussion with former PM of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, at an event organized by Tsipras’ newly established institute.

Tsipras described the risk of non-implementation of the agreement as “existential” for North Macedonia.

He stressed the necessity of “implementing and respecting the Constitution,” otherwise “there will be no European funds, no NATO membership, there may even be sanctions on individuals who do not respect the agreement.” Tsipras and Zaev co-signed the Prespa name agreement in 201