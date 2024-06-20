Philippine and Greek foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo emphasized the ties of friendship and common values between Greece and the Philippines during a joint press conference in Athens on Thursday.

Gerapetritis noted it was the first visit of a Philippine foreign minister to Greece in 75 years of diplomatic relations. Both officials highlighted the importance of maritime security, with Gerapetritis referring to the significant presence of Filipino seamen in Greek shipping.

The statements followed extended talks and a working lunch between the delegations, which discussed enhancing bilateral relations, environmental protection, tourism and maritime pollution management. [AMNA]