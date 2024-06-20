FM meets US Congress delegation in Athens

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis met with a delegation from the US Congress and US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis, in Athens, on Thursday.

Gerapetritis welcomed the delegation, headed by US Representative Mark Green, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, at the Foreign Ministry.

The minister highlighted the very close relations between the United States and Greece and stated that Greece’s foreign policy remains based on international law.

A large part of the discussion was focused on the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, while Gerapetritis also informed the US delegation about the latest developments in the Greek-Turkish relations and energy.