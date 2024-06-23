Personnel leaks cause delay in F-16 upgrades

The program to upgrade Greece’s F-16 Viper jets is reportedly at a tipping point, with well-informed sources saying it can either move ahead or go south.

The delays have prompted continuous consultations over the last few months between the Defense Ministry, the Air Force General Staff, the new management of the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) and the manufacturing company to ensure that the most important armament program of the Hellenic Armed Forces is not derailed.

The main reason for the delays in the F-16 upgrade program is the loss of specialized EAV personnel. Resignations of qualified technicians working on the program since 2018 have been a near-daily occurrence, well-informed sources say, creating significant gaps.

In order to bridge these gaps due to the seven-month-plus delay, Lockheed Martin, in collaboration with EAV, has bolstered its human resources in order to expedite deliveries.

This, however, according to sources, is a temporary solution, as the formula is being sought to bring the program back on schedule.

The interventions resulted in the Air Force receiving its 19th upgraded fighter a few days ago, after a series of extensions.

The contract had initially scheduled September 2023 for delivery.

Kathimerini also understands that the 20th aircraft is to be delivered at the end of June. They will be followed by the 21st and 22nd upgraded fighters in July and the 23rd and 24th by October.

According to the new delivery timetable, and assuming no more delays, the program will be four fighters short by the end of the year, while 16 aircraft will be in the process of being upgraded in EAV’s hangars. Competent sources, however, have told Kathimerini that the gap will not be filled before 2025.