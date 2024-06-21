Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats

The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed its solidarity with the “brother people” of Cyprus in the wake of threats issued by Hezbollah on Wednesday against the island nation’s government.

“The threat to use force constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations,” the relevant statement stressed.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, said the terrorist group controlling southern Lebanon could consider Cyprus involved in the war if, he stressed, it continues to allow Israel to use its airports and bases for military purposes.