Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson
The US State Department on Thursday reacted to threats against Cyprus from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah which warned the Mediterranean island that it could become a target if it allows Israel to use its territory in any conflict between the two sides.
“Why Hezbollah would attack a country in the middle of that important humanitarian role it’s playing, why they would launch this kind of verbal attack, is just beyond me,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a press briefing.
“Obviously those comments are extremely unproductive, Hezbollah should cease making threats against anyone and our preference would be for Hezbollah to pursue a diplomatic resolution,” he said.