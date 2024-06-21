FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU foreign affairs chief expresses solidarity with Cyprus over Hezbollah threats

EU foreign affairs chief expresses solidarity with Cyprus over Hezbollah threats

The EU’s representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, had a phone call on Friday with the Cypriot foreign minister, Constantinos Kombos, regarding Hezbollah’s recent threats against Cyprus. 

During the call, Borell expressed his solidarity with Cyprus and called for de-escalation in the Middle East. 

Spoke with FM of Cyprus expressing my concern to rising tensions across the Blue Line & the situation in the Middle East. We shared strong commitment to foster de-escalation efforts,” Borrell stated in a post on X, adding that: “The EU stands in solidarity with Cyprus. I repeat my call to avoid regional spillover.”

In a televised address on Wednesday, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus for the first time, calling on the Cypriot government to not co-operate militarily with Israel.

“The Cypriot government must be warned that opening Cypriot airports and bases for the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon means that the Cypriot government has become part of the war and the resistance [Hezbollah] will deal with it as part of the war,” Nasrallah said.

 

Cyprus Middle East

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson

Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats

Hezbollah head threatens Cyprus in televised address
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hezbollah head threatens Cyprus in televised address

Vessel carrying aid to US-built pier off Gaza leaves Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Vessel carrying aid to US-built pier off Gaza leaves Cyprus

Von der Leyen to unveil aid for Lebanon to stop refugee flows, says Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Von der Leyen to unveil aid for Lebanon to stop refugee flows, says Cyprus

Cyprus president to discuss spike in migrants with EU chief, visit Lebanon
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus president to discuss spike in migrants with EU chief, visit Lebanon