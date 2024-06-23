Athens ready to alert EU over Prespa Agreement violation

Despite the slight shift in the public discourse of North Macedonia’s prime minister-in-waiting, Hristijan Mickoski, experienced diplomats view the “stealth war” strategy followed by the new leadership of the neighboring country as a violation of the “ergo omnes” term of the Prespa Agreement – that is, the use of the country’s constitutional name both internally and externally.

Athens is closely following developments and is prepared to alert Brussels to any move that violates the agreement.

For its part, the West has already begun to urge North Macedonia’s new leadership to abide by the fundamental commitments inherent in all international agreements, such as the Prespa one.

According to well-informed sources, Mickoski, who is the president VMRO-DPMNE, does not feel his government will be pressed by time and believes that as long as he implements the Prespa Agreement in his own way (that is, in official documents and ceremonies, as well as abroad, but not in speeches within his country), he can convince European and Western interlocutors of the correctness of his choices.

It is obvious however that this stance is a clear violation of the “erga omnes” which is clearly provided for in the 2019 Prespa Agreement.

Although the Greeks are in no rush for official contacts with the new leadership of North Macedonia, informal contacts at various levels do exist, mainly in order for Athens to understand exactly what Mickoski is thinking.

Athens’ concern is also heightened by VMRO’s ties to anti-Western forces in the region.

It has close relations with Viktor Orban’s Hungary, and harmonious contacts with Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbia.

Moreover, despite the pro-NATO comments of North Macedonia President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, VMRO also has a very good channel of communication with Moscow.