North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says

The decision of the state and political leadership in North Macedonia not to use “the constitutional name of the country in public speeches domestically” constitutes a “flagrant violation” of the Prespa Agreement, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has said.

“Compliance with international law and international agreements is the basis of international peace and security and does not involve its selective application,” Gerapetritis said in Luxembourg, ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts.

His comments come a day after North Macedonia’s new prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski, described as “shameful” the inclusion of the designation “North” in the constitutional name of the country.

The minister also said that Greece stands “by the side of Cyprus, which is currently being threatened crudely and cynically,” pointing out that “the threat against a member state, against its existence and sovereignty, is an unacceptable action.”

In a televised address last week, Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatened Cyprus for the first time, calling on the Cypriot government to not cooperate militarily with Israel.

 

 

