FOREIGN AFFAIRS

War in the Middle East on the brink of expanding, EU’s Borrell says

[EPA]

European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the Middle East was close to seeing the conflict expanding into Lebanon just days after Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus.

“The risk of this war affecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger,” Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg. 

“We are on the eve of the war expanding,” he added. [Reuters]

