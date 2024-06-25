Greece raises concerns over rule of law in Albania after court rejects Beleri’s appeal

Greece’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday regarding an Albanian court’s decision to reject an appeal by Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek elected mayor of Himara and more recently in the European Parliament, who will have to remain in prison until October.

Beleri was convicted earlier this year for vote-buying in last May’s local elections in Albania, charges he – and Athens – believe are spurious and politically motivated.

In its announcement, the ministry noted that the decision “confirmed concerns over the level of the rule of law and the protection of minorities in Albania.” It added that Greece had expressed concerns over many aspects of the case, including the violation of the presumption of innocence, the disproportionate sentence imposed by the court, as well as the denial of Beleri’s right to be sworn in.

The ministry reminded Albanian authorities of their obligation to allow Beleri to attend the sessions of the European Parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Beleri also released a statement commenting on the court of appeal’s decision, calling it a “parody of justice.” Beleri stated that he expected the decision and that it had been planned by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“The decision of the court of appeal was expected, as the coup-like tactics against me were planned at every step by the Albanian Prime Minister himself,” stated Beleri in his statement, adding that he won’t be deterred by Rama.

“The problem from now on will be Edi Rama’s, not mine. In the end, light always overcomes darkness,” he concluded.