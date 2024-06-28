Greece accuses North Macedonia’s leadership of irredentism 

The Greek Foreign Ministry has lambasted the leadership of North Macedonia for its “continued violation” of the Prespa name agreement signed in 2019 by the two countries, accusing it of irredentism after a post on X on Thursday by the neighboring country’s president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who referred to “Aegean Macedonia,” which is part of Greece’s region of Macedonia.

Siljanovska captioned a photo with a “representation of the Association of Macedonians and refugee children from the Aegean part of Macedonia,” stressing that “the fate and tragedy of 30,000 refugee children and their calvary must not be hidden and relativized.”

“The leadership of North Macedonia continues to violate the Prespa Agreement. Furthermore, it has returned to past actions that suggest an irredentist disposition and complete ignorance of history,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has already brought the relevant violations to the attention of his counterparts in the European Union Foreign Affairs Council. It added that the matter is also being raised at an international level by the Greek government.

“The leadership of North Macedonia is daily moving further and further away from the good-neighborly relations that form the core of the European acquis and international law,” the statement read.