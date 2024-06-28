FOREIGN AFFAIRS

North Macedonia risks EU future by disregarding Prespa deal, says Mitsotakis

North Macedonia risks EU future by disregarding Prespa deal, says Mitsotakis
[InTime News]

North Macedonia is risking its future in the European Union by disregarding the Prespa Agreement on its constitutional name, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

Speaking in Brussels after the conclusion of a meeting of EU heads of government, Mitsotakis said that he “made it absolutely clear that if Skopje insists on this line, it will essentially make extremely difficult – if not actually cancel – any process towards the immediate convergence with the European family.”

“As there was an item on the issues of enlargement, I took the initiative and informed my colleagues in the European Council about what is happening in North Macedonia, about the fact that both the president and the acting prime minister are actually in direct violation of the Prespa Agreement, misrepresenting in practice erga omnes by choosing to use another name, beyond the constitutionally defined name of the country, for internal use, which is completely contrary to the spirit of the Prespa Agreement,” Mitsotakis said.

“I think that everyone should realize the consequences of their actions and know that compliance with the European acquis goes, obviously, means the faithful observance of international agreements that have been signed, in this case, by both parties.”

Earlier this week, North Macedonia’s new prime minister described as “shameful” the inclusion of the designation “North” in the constitutional name of the country but said he was required to “capitulate” to its use as it was now part of the country’s legal system.

On Thursday, the country’s president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, referred to Greece’s region of Macedonia as “Aegean Macedonia.”

The prime minister also said that he expects that Fredi Beleri, who is serving a two-year sentence for vote-buying in Albania but was elected an MEP for his New Democracy party, will be Strasbourg for the opening of the European Parliament.

“I take it for granted .. that Fredi Beleri will be in Strasbourg to officially take up his duties as an MEP and will obviously take part in the extremely crucial vote to choose the next president of the European Commission,” he said.

He added: “I won’t say anything more, but I consider it completely reasonable and self-evident that this will happen.”

North Macedonia EU Albania

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU: Bilateral disputes should not delay accession process
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

EU: Bilateral disputes should not delay accession process

Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections

Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Beleri unlikely to be ND candidate in European Parliament elections

Ethnic Greek imprisoned in Albania hopes his election to European Parliament will boost rule of law
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ethnic Greek imprisoned in Albania hopes his election to European Parliament will boost rule of law

Rama pushing it with Athens over Beleri
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Rama pushing it with Athens over Beleri

Greece raises concerns over rule of law in Albania after court rejects Beleri’s appeal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece raises concerns over rule of law in Albania after court rejects Beleri’s appeal